Funding for Colorado ‘Head Start’ child care and preschool program threatened by Trump’s budget proposal

Head Start, the nation’s program that provides child care and preschool education to low-income families, is now in the Trump administration’s crosshairs to be cut. A preliminary version of President Donald Trump’s budget proposal would eliminate funding to Head Start and Early Head Start, according to an official familiar with the plan as reported in USA Today.

In Colorado, the proposal to dismantle the program would leave more than 11,000 children without access to early education and family support. The program relies on nearly $120 million in federal funds annually, which are funneled directly to providers.

“This isn’t about politics. It’s about kids,” said Heather Frenz, executive director of the Colorado Head Start Association. “Colorado’s families need Head Start now more than ever. Eliminating this program would be a devastating blow — and it’s simply unacceptable.”

Head Start is a federal program founded in 1965 as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “war on poverty” to promote school readiness for low-income children from birth to age five — and their families. Children who are homeless, in foster care or who have disabilities automatically qualify for Head Start. The program also helps parents find jobs and educational opportunities. Nationally, more than 1 million parents rely on the program to go to work, according to advocates. The budget proposal would also end meals, developmental screenings and health care for 800,000 children nationally.

Research has shown the Head Start program to be one of the most effective investments in children, families and communities that combats intergenerational poverty. Graduates of Head Start are more likely to graduate high school, less likely to repeat a grade, and less likely to enter the criminal justice system.

“For every $1 invested in Head Start, taxpayers see up to a $9 return,” Frenz said. “This program isn’t just changing lives — it’s saving money. Cutting it would be fiscally irresponsible and morally indefensible.”

In Colorado, there are 50 providers that provide care to children enrolled in Head Start or Early Head Start operating in 34 of Colorado's 64 counties. They employ more than 5,000 staff. About 500 families have active-duty military or veterans in them. About one in five Head Start programs are in rural counties. A significant number of families are in kinship care or foster care and they receive extra support from local Head Start providers.

Frenz’s biggest concern is the impact on children of a sudden loss in funding. Many children in Head Start have a higher rate of adverse childhood experiences, just as experiencing violence or abuse or other forms of trauma or loss.

“They really deeply connect with caregivers like Head Start providers and so to lose that or to change that could be very detrimental to them knowing that they already are vulnerable to change,” Frenz said.

In January, a Trump administration order that froze all federal grants left several Head Start programs serving thousands of children unable to access federal funds. But federal officials said the funding freeze wasn’t meant to apply to Head Start. The turmoil continued, however, after the administration shut down five Head Start regional offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle.

Region 8, Colorado’s region, which includes Utah, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana, was not closed but it has led to stress and uncertainty, advocates say. Providers in areas where regional offices have been closed have been reaching out to Colorado with questions around health and safety and grant announcements.

“We’ve been promised that there will be an answer shortly that will solve it so we’re just waiting,” Frenz said.

Call to save the program

Only Congress allocates federal funding. For decades, Head Start has received bipartisan support. It’s unclear whether Republicans would back Trump on dismantling the program.

Project 2025, a conservative policy blueprint, calls for the elimination of Head Start. (page 482) Russell Vought, a principal author of Project 2025, now leads the Office of Management and Budget, which is advocating to cut Head Start.

The budget draft obtained by USA Today, known as “passback,” is one step in the process of the president sending Congress a 2026 fiscal budget request. Congress can always say no and preserve funding. The budget proposal has not been formally submitted to Congress.

During the two-week congressional break, Colorado’s Head Start association is calling on Republican and Democratic members of the state’s delegation to reject the proposal and fully fund Head Start.

“Now is the time to act. The proposed budget would break our promise to children, working families, and local communities,” Frenz said. “We urge lawmakers to protect Head Start — for Colorado and for the nation.”

A poll from the First Five Years Fund found that 86 percent of voters believe that making early child care programs more affordable for families is a good investment of taxpayer dollars.

In a statement to USA Today, White House officials declined to address allegations that funding for Head Start was endangered.

“No final funding decisions have been made,” said Rachel Cauley, a spokesperson for the White House Office of Management and Budget.