April storm to bring rain, then snow to Denver metro area, high country

Snow is expected to start falling in the Denver metro area around midnight Thursday. The National Weather Service is advising that a rain storm should roll in starting Thursday afternoon. It will later turn to snow: There’s a winter weather advisory in parts of the high country and in higher places of Boulder and Larimer counties from 4 a.m. Friday morning until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Jim Kalina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder, said the roads will likely not be too affected.

“We're going for … not a lot of accumulation, probably 1 to 3 inches in the metro area, but we're expecting a lot of melting,” Kalina said. “It's been so warm, so the road should kind of be more probably wet around here, so road conditions should be pretty good.”

Kalina said a spring storm like this is nothing out of the ordinary.

For people with trees in their yards, a good shaking should be enough to protect branches from breaking under the weight of heavy snow. Scott Skogerboe, an arborist at Fort Collins Wholesale and Nursery warned people with really large trees to be cautious.

“Since the temperature is supposed to be only around 30 degrees, the snow will likely be full of water and heavy. The colder it is, the lighter the snow is,” he said. “Stay out from underneath them because the branch could break and you could seriously hurt yourself.”

Skogerboe says a broom or stick should be enough to shake snow from tree branches. For plants, putting a bucket over them will offer enough protection to keep them from being damaged.

“If you have tomatoes planted, then you should protect those with a five gallon bucket. I bet your tomatoes, if you have planted them, they're probably small enough to be protected by a Home Depot style bucket,” Skogerboe said. “But a lot of the plants that are coming up now, they'll be protected. The perennials and your shrubs, they'll probably be fine. They'll be actually protected by the cold snow blanket. That's probably the best advice I can give people for this particular snowstorm.”