Why don’t Colorado cities plant more fruit trees so urbanites can enjoy free, fresh fruit? 

At a time when sweet-smelling, flowering fruit trees permeate metro Denver, Thornton resident Brooke Bakers wonders why there aren’t more fruit trees in city parks. For one, she thinks they’re pretty and provide much-needed shade in sunny Colorado — and, she says, there’s an extra bonus.

“Families can go into the park and pick an apple or a peach,” Baker said. “And I just think it’s a really nice idea.”

To find out why there aren’t a lot of fruit trees in the Denver area, we tracked down Luke Killoran, who’s loved trees since he was a little kid. Originally from the Midwest, Killoran grew up climbing trees in his neighborhood and backyard, eventually landing a job in the local forestry department. Four months ago, he was named City Forester for the City and County of Denver.

Killoran said Denver does, in fact, plant fruit trees in parks.

“Most fruit trees we plant, though, are sterile so that they don't produce a physical fruit, but they will flower and provide those benefits,” he said.

Bruce Kirchoff Killoran says his favorite tree is the Quercus bicolor or the swamp white oak, which can be found in Denver parks.

Killoran added that Denver’s hot, dry weather can be a difficult environment to grow fruit, since fruit trees need more moisture.

As for giving Denverites the chance to pick and eat apples or peaches, Killoran noted there’s just too much competition from other creatures.

“In our urban environment, the birds, those squirrels, those raccoons, the animals, they know when the fruit's ripe. They are professionals,” said Killoran. “They get to it all before us.”

Killoran added that even if hungry animals can’t outsmart humans, the trees are especially susceptible to insects and disease. And he said Denver just doesn’t have the capacity to harvest fruit, which he said can get messy in heavily-trafficked pedestrian areas and lead to accidents.

“[A fruit tree] creates litter and it could be a slip, trip and fall hazard,’ said Killoran.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite A volunteer shakes apples from a tree in a Lakewood backyard on Oct. 21, 2022.

So, that’s why many local cities steer clear of fruit-bearing trees, even though Killoran is clearly a fan of them and, really, trees in general. But when asked for his favorite, he doesn’t hesitate: It’s the Quercus bicolor, also known as the swamp white oak.

And yes, the city is actively planting swamp white oaks in Denver, so if you’re in the area, check them out.