Three officers present during 2022 shooting death of Christian Glass have charges against them dropped

Three law enforcement officers who were present during the 2022 killing of Christian Glass had criminal charges against them dropped this week.

The Clear Creek County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday that Judge Cynthia Jones dismissed charges of misdemeanor failure to intervene against Brittany Morrow, Ryan Bennie, and Timothy Collins Tuesday.

Morrow, who is now with the Idaho Springs Police Department, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Bennie, and former Georgetown Police Officer Collins were on-scene when former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Buen shot and killed the 22-year-old Glass on a dark rural road near Silver Plume in June 2022.

Officers responded to a call from Glass seeking assistance after his car was stuck. Glass had been returning to Boulder County from a geology trip in Utah at the time. He had told the dispatcher that he had tools such as a hammer, rubber mallet, and knives that could be considered weapons in his car.

A standoff ensued after Glass refused to leave his vehicle when officers commanded him to. Officers deployed bean bag rounds and tasers after Buen thought Glass was taking a swipe at then Georgetown Police Marshal Randy Williams. Buen then fired several rounds from his gun, striking and killing Glass.

Buen was convicted of reckless endangerment in April 2024 and criminally negligent homicide earlier this year. He was sentenced to the maximum three years in jail.

Morrow, Bennie, and Collins were among six officers who were charged with failure to intervene.

Sgt. Kyle Gould, a supervising officer who viewed the incident remotely, pleaded guilty to the charge in 2023. His certification as a police officer was revoked in Colorado in 2024. Collins, who was with the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office at the time, resigned from the now-defunct Georgetown Police Department.

Late last year, a judge dropped charges against Colorado Division of Gaming officers Mary Harris and Christa Lloyd who were serving as backing officials during the confrontation.

Colorado State Patrol Colonel Matthew Packard said he was pleased with the judge’s decision to dismiss charges against Trooper Bennie in a written statement.

“While I wish the process to arrive at this outcome would have been different, particularly in avoiding an unnecessary criminal charge against Trooper Bennie, I also understand the complexities involved,” Packard said. “Our agency will continue its efforts to learn and grow following our involvement in incidents as a part of our drive for continuous improvement. The Colorado State Patrol is glad to have Trooper Bennie continue his professional service to the people of Colorado as a member of our agency."

The Glass family received a $19 million settlement from Clear Creek County — the largest known police settlement in Colorado history.