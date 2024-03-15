Former Clear Creek County sergeant in charge of Christian Glass scene gets license revoked on Friday

The former Clear Creek County sheriff’s sergeant who was in charge of a scene where a young Boulder man was shot and killed after calling 911 for help will never be a peace officer in Colorado again.

Kyle Gould, who was already fired by the sheriff’s office, pleaded guilty in November 2023 for failure to intervene after the fatal 2022 shooting of Christian Glass.

Part of that plea agreement included Gould voluntarily relinquishing his officer certification. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Board on Friday revoked his license.

That June evening, Gould was working remotely and watching the Glass incident unfold from his home from body-worn cameras his deputies had on them.

Glass, 22, had called emergency dispatchers for help when he got his car lodged on some rocks on a mountain road. When officers arrived, Glass told them he was scared and stayed in the car and locked the doors. Officers on the scene began ordering him out of the car, eventually, at gunpoint. They escalated the back-and-forth situation for more than 70 minutes. Several nearby agencies arrived to help.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A photo of Christian Glass rests among flowers during a vigil for the late 22-year-old, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 20, 2022, in Idaho Springs. Glass called 911 for help from his stranded vehicle in Silver Plume in June 2022. Clear Creek County deputies responded to his call, and in a moment captured by officers’ body cameras, one deputy shot and killed the 22-year-old man.

Gould ultimately approved that officers break the car windows in Glass’s vehicle, which appeared to scare the 22-year-old and send him into a panic. Eventually, Gould’s deputy Andrew Buen shot and killed Glass in the front seat of his car. Glass wasn’t suspected of committing any crime.

In total, eight officers have been charged in his death. Buen, who was also fired from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, faces second-degree murder charges and has a trial set for this summer. Six other officers were charged with failure to intervene, which is a misdemeanor, and are at various stages in the judicial process.

The peace officers board on Friday also revoked the license of former Adams County Undersheriff Tommy McLallen.

McLallen served under former Adams Sheriff Rick Reigenborn, who lost his re-election bid amid a state criminal investigation at the top echelons of his office. State officials received a complaint that another former top official logged on to an online training program on behalf of McLallen to complete some required training hours, which is against state law.

In January, McLallen pleaded guilty to forgery and was sentenced to two years of probation. Part of that plea agreement, too, included that he relinquish his license, which the board revoked on Friday.

McLallen also agreed to work with prosecutors in the cases against Reigenborn, who faces four felony charges, and Michael Bethel, the head of training.

Neither Gould nor McLallen showed up at the peace officers' meeting on Friday to make remarks.