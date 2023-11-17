Former Clear Creek sergeant pleads guilty, six other officers charged in killing of Christian Glass

Randy Williams, now a Georgetown Marshal, faces a charge of duty to intervene and third degree assault. The four others, Timothy Collins, Brittany Morrow, Christa Lloyd and Mary Harris, each face a charge of duty to intervene. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Ryan Bennie is also charged with duty to intervene. He's worked for the state patrol since 2019 and has been reassigned to an administrative position, according to CSP.

"Christian Glass should still be alive. This incident was a tragedy, and those responsible for his death should be held accountable as an important first step in regaining the public’s trust," said Colonel Matthew C. Packer in a statement Friday. "As the Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, I have had the opportunity to review at length the events that led to the killing of Christian Glass. In my review, I found no indication that Trooper Bennie violated any Colorado State Patrol policy or training. I am shocked by the decision of the District Attorney to pursue charges against Trooper Bennie."

Christian Glass died in his own car after Andrew Buen, a former Clear Creek deputy, fatally shot him in June 2022 near Silver Plume. Glass, 22, had called for help when his vehicle got stuck on a rock. When Buen and another officer first arrived, he told them he was scared to get out of his car and locked the doors.

Sgt. Gould wasn’t on the scene that night, but he’s who gave Buen permission to break Glass’s car windows, escalating the situation.

The Clear Creek County district attorney charged Buen with second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment after sending the case to a county grand jury. He pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

Buen is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20 for a motions hearing. The six officers facing new charges will appear in court in December for a summons return date.

Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers has retired since the incident. County commissioners are still searching for a replacement.

Glass’ parents received a $19 million settlement from Clear Creek County in May — the largest known police settlement in Colorado history.