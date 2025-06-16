Lecture series on conservation in Fountain Creek watershed kicks off with the help of Southern Colorado breweries

The Fountain Creek Watershed District is bringing together environmental enthusiasts and beer lovers through its Brewshed Alliance. 21 local breweries throughout Southern Colorado have partnered with the district to use their community spaces for the Liquid Lecture Series, an educational initiative aimed at highlighting conservation.

The Fountain Creek Watershed covers 927-square miles of land and water. It also contains more than 30 microbreweries, which are reliant on high-quality water. According to the Brewshed Alliance webpage at the district's site, it takes approximately 7 gallons of water to produce 1 gallon of beer.

The Liquid Lecture Series recently published its summer schedule with events in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Water experts will talk about their work in conservation, their research, and ways in which folks can help maintain and improve the quality of their own water supply.

The Fountain Creek Watershed runs from Monument to Pueblo. There, it joins up with the Arkansas River and eventually funnels into the Gulf of Mexico via the Mississippi River.

The Fountain Creek Brewshed Alliance is free and the Liquid Lecture Series will begin on June 17 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Lectures take place throughout the summer with more details on their website.

Similar alliances exist elsewhere across the county, including Washington, Maine, and Vermont .

