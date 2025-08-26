Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in ICE stop resigns

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy who tipped off federal immigration officials about a college student’s immigration status has resigned.

Alexander Zwinck had been placed on unpaid leave by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office for violating state law that limits what information local law enforcement can share with immigration officials. Zwinck pulled over 19-year-old Caroline Dias Goncalves in June for following a semi-truck too closely.

During the stop, Zwinck alerted federal officials of her immigration status via a Signal chat intended for drug interdiction cases called “GJ Highway Hitters.” Dias Goncalves was born in Brazil. After Zwinck let her leave with a warning, she was stopped later down the road by federal agents. She was detained for two weeks at a detention center in Aurora.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office said the sharing of information violates state law, and a lawsuit was filed against the deputy. Mesa County officials have since filed their own lawsuit against Attorney General Phil Weiser and Governor Jared Polis, claiming the state statute is unconstitutional.

Zwinck submitted his letter of resignation on Aug. 20. The letter says his last day will be Sept. 1. The case around Zwinck has been well-publicized in Colorado and elsewhere.

“I request that any further communication regarding my resignation be limited to necessary administrative matters,” the letter says.

Zwinck did not indicate in his letter what he would do for employment following the resignation. When asked earlier this month if Zwinck might now be employed as a federal immigration agent, a spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they could not share information about employees.