Here’s how to witness the season of love for tarantulas in Southern Colorado

It’s tarantula mating season in Southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico. The big spiders crawl across roads and between scrubby vegetation on the plains.

You’ll often see dozens of the eight-legged critters around dawn and dusk from mid-September into early October. It's been called a migration, but the males are actually out looking for females to mate with.

The primary species found in this area is the Oklahoma Brown or Colorado Brown Tarantula. They serve an important role in the grassland ecosystem by eating other insects and as a food source for larger predators like coyotes.

Scientists say to enjoy watching the big spiders, but leave them on the ground. You won’t die if one sinks its fangs into you, but its bite will definitely hurt. They won’t bite unless you scare them.

Tarantulas have been studied in this region for several years by biologists, including Cara Shillington, who leads a team at Eastern Michigan University's Shillington Arachnid Laboratory.. She said in August the spiders weren’t traveling in large numbers yet, but they saw evidence of tarantula hawk activity, a wasp that paralyzes spiders, and uses the still living spider to sustain their larvae.

The Comanche National Grassland area south of La Junta is a good place to find tarantulas in Southern Colorado. Those hoping to spot the spiders can find tips here on how to responsibly view them.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Tarantula researcher Dallas Haselhuhn talks to tarantula festival goers at a stop on Tarantula Trek bus tours in the Comanche National Grasslands south of La Junta, Colo.

The phenomenon has grown in popularity in recent years, with tourists from across the country making the trek to La Junta to witness the mating season. The small city has even taken the moniker Tarantula Capital of the World and its fourth annual Tarantula Festival is slated for Friday, Sept. 26, through Saturday, Sept. 27.

The two-day event includes talks by Shillington and Colorado-based spider expert Paula Cushing, as well as a parade, eight-legged race, hairy legs contest and more.