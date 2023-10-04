Tarantulas in Colorado are on the move, and they’re looking for love

But hundreds of people from all over Colorado and nearby states showed up for La Junta's second annual tarantula celebration, held last weekend.

Festival goers got to cheer for their favorite homemade tarantula parade floats and costumes, kids got their faces and arms painted with rainbow-colored spiders and bugs, and checked out festival organizer Angela Ayala's booth to pick up some spidery swag.

"We do custom T-shirts, of course, the tarantula fest buttons," she says.

Then there's the furry artificial souvenir tarantulas. "If you don't find them out south, you can get one custom here and they won't crawl all over you and they won't die," she says.

Along with a human hairy legs contest, an eight-legged race, food and other fun stuff, the festival has an education component, too.

That's one of Dallas Haselhuhn's festival jobs, along with parade judge. He's a tarantula researcher with Eastern Michigan University's Shillington Arachnid Laboratory. He drove out to meet the tour buses in a car stuffed with tracking equipment and other spider collection gear. On the way there, he spots a telltale dark spot scurrying across the road.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Tarantula researcher Dallas Haselhuhn talks to tarantula festival goers at a stop on Tarantula Trek bus tours in the Comanche National Grasslands south of La Junta, Colo.

"We got a good spider sighting right here. I've got to jump out and do my best Steve Irwin and grab it, wrestle it." he jokes, as he squats next to the tarantula.

"So right now he's trying to be big and scary, even though he's about as heavy as a quarter," he says. "So I'm just gonna slowly edge him into a little container because I don't want to get bit or anything like that."

Haselhuhn says tarantula bites can really hurt, but their venom is only about as bad as a bee sting. And they aren't aggressive unless you try to grab them the wrong way.

"All the scary bits are on the bottom of the tarantula," he says. "Their fangs are face down into the dirt at all times. So if you're getting bit by a tarantula, it's because it's on you or in your hands."