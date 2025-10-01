Evergreen school shooting victim released from hospital

Read the latest reporting on the Evergreen High School shooting here.

One of the victims from last month’s shooting at Evergreen High School has been discharged from the hospital.

Children's Hospital Colorado confirmed that the 14-year-old was released Tuesday in good condition and will continue his recovery from home.

The teen was one of two students shot and injured by a classmate on Sept. 10. The other victim was 18-year-old Matthew Silverstone, who was listed as critical when admitted the day of the shooting. He continues to recover at St. Anthony’s Hospital and is now in fair condition. His family has set up a GoFundMe account.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged shooter as a 16-year-old student at the school. He fired multiple rounds in multiple places inside and outside of the school before turning the gun on himself. He died from his injuries at St. Anthony’s Hospital later that night.

The victim’s discharge from the hospital comes almost a week after his family released a statement through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The family confirmed that their son and a friend had a face-to-face encounter with the alleged shooter.

“In those terrifying moments, our son showed a level of bravery, strength, and will to survive that no child should ever be asked to display,” the family said in the statement. “He and his friend confronted the assailant, which undoubtedly allowed time for more students to flee and the school to lock down. This life-altering encounter happened before alarms were set off or lockdown announcements made.”

Evergreen High School students returned to school last week with structured activities on Thursday and Friday. Classes resumed this week, but on half-days.