Listen: People with disabilities will now pay more for RTD on-demand rides

The Regional Transportation District’s Board of Directors voted 10-5 on Tuesday to change the agency’s on-demand paratransit service, Access-on-Demand. The changes will add to many users' costs while making the service cheaper for RTD to run — and more financially sustainable, according to supporters of the change.

Access-on-Demand offers subsidized, on-demand rides for qualified riders via certain ride-share and taxi companies. That flexibility was a driving factor in its popularity — especially because users didn’t have to pay a base fare.

The board faced intense pushback as it passed the changes.

