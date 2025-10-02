Listen: People with disabilities will now pay more for RTD on-demand rides

By Stephanie Wolf
·
Listen Now
5min 26sec
A group of sitting in wheelchairs, engaged in a meeting.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Dawn Russell, a longtime disability rights activist, cringes as RTD's board votes to charge for its otherwise free, popular Access-On-Demand service. Sept. 30, 2025.

The Regional Transportation District’s Board of Directors voted 10-5 on Tuesday to change the agency’s on-demand paratransit service, Access-on-Demand. The changes will add to many users' costs while making the service cheaper for RTD to run — and more financially sustainable, according to supporters of the change.

Access-on-Demand offers subsidized, on-demand rides for qualified riders via certain ride-share and taxi companies. That flexibility was a driving factor in its popularity — especially because users didn’t have to pay a base fare. 

The board faced intense pushback as it passed the changes.

Read the full story on Denverite.

Latest Stories