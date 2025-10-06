You can apply to Colorado’s colleges and universities for free this week

Application fees will be waived for all of Colorado’s 32 public colleges and universities starting Tuesday, Oct. 7 as part of the state’s campaign to encourage more Colorado residents to continue their education. The fees will be waived until Thursday, Oct 9.

In addition to public institutions, five private institutions are also joining the campaign this year: Colorado Christian University, Colorado College, Regis University, University of Denver, and Naropa University.

Launched eight years ago, the campaign aims to remove financial barriers that can deter students from applying to college. It also supports the broader goal of encouraging more Colorado residents to pursue postsecondary education and remain in the state for their studies.

Application fees at most institutions typically range from $50 to $70. During last year’s Colorado Free Application Days, more than 65,000 applications were submitted — saving students and families millions in fees.

These institutions are participating in Free College Application Days:

Public Institutions

Adams State University

Colorado Mesa University

Colorado School of Mines

Colorado State University Fort Collins

Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Pueblo

Fort Lewis College

Metropolitan State University of Denver

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Colorado Denver

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

University of Northern Colorado

Western Colorado University

All two-year and community colleges

All area technical colleges

Private colleges and universities