The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for December 2025

As we close out the year, we’re spotlighting six standout Colorado artists in December’s Local 303, celebrating our state’s eclectic music scene.



We will be featuring new songs by Denver ensemble DOGTAGS, dubbed "your friendly neighbourhood soul band," who returns this month in honor of their ROSEWORLD headlining show at Bluebird.



Another Mile High City ensemble is EDITH, the six-piece "high energy emo revival" act that's gearing up to release their debut album in summer 2026, and you’ll get an early listen to a few tracks in this month’s mix.



This year CITRA celebrates a decade of making hooky, anthemic rock and we will be highlighting the Denver band's latest singles!



From Fort Collins, Ballpark! delivers genre-blurring songs they affectionately call “progressive pop.” Another northern Colorado supergroup, Mystee, joins the lineup with fresh indie-rock tracks, including their new holiday tune, “bold and bright.”



Rounding out December’s acts is newcomer Alejandra Meza, whose single “Too Bad, So Sad” premiered at a recent Local 303 Meetup and earned one of the highest scores of the night. Raised in Fort Morgan and now based in Loveland, Meza is an artist to watch in 2026 and you’ll be hearing her latest all month long.



Supporting Colorado music is at the heart of what we do at Indie 102.3, and we couldn’t do it without your support. That’s why we’re inviting you to close out the year with us at our Local 303 Meetup on December 15 at Skylark Lounge.



This free event celebrates our featured musicians and the entire Colorado music community. Enjoy a special live performance from EDITH, participate in our music meeting to vote on local tracks, and dive into a holiday playlist packed with all-local artists.



The Local 303 Meetup takes place on Monday, December 15 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Skylark Lounge, located at 140 S. Broadway. Admission is always free and 21+.



Let’s make this month's Local 303 Meetup a night to remember. Thank you for supporting local music and for being an essential part of the Indie 102.3 community. We’ll see you there!



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!



Meet December's picks:

Alejandra Meza

Photo: Ivan Ness Lehman

Band Lineup: Alejandra Meza (she/her) singer/songwriter



Colorado Home: Fort Morgan (hometown); Loveland (currently live here)



Formed: I've been creating and releasing music since July 2024



Latest Release: "Too Bad, So Sad" (Single) July, 23rd, 2025, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: I have my first headlining performance on December 5th at the VR Social bar in Edgewater, CO.



About: Alejandra Meza is a pop singer from Colorado looking to bring joy and excitement to those around the world through her music. She loves incorporating fun lyrics, upbeat tracks, and experimenting with genres in her songs. Ever since Alejandra could sing, she knew what she wanted to do with her life. With her passion for music and bubbly personality, she may just become your new favorite artist!



Looking ahead to 2026, any goals or plans for your project you'd like to share: I've recently been in the studio to record and am excited to announce new music coming very soon!



Website: https://linktr.ee/_ameza



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok

Ballpark!

Photo: Sophia Vorhauer-Rubalcave

Band Lineup:

Sydney Ambrosia (she/her) - Lead Vocals

Kai Urbany (he/him) - Lead Guitar

Max Frost (he/him) - Rhythm Guitar

Eli Schulz (he/him) - Bass

Jason Kaplan (he/him) - Drums



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2022



Latest Release: See What Sticks, Aug. 29, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: Live at The Outfield Dec 5th.



About: The Ballpark! sound is as eclectic as its members and our tastes. Blending rock, pop, alternative, bossa nova, emo, and progressive genres to create something new. In the backyard sheds that have become a part of our local music scene, we want to create new music with optimism, honesty, and vulnerability. We hope that everyone can find something to resonate with within our sound! With a growing audience in the Colorado house show/DIY scene, each show comes with its own set of surprises. With one album and an EP under our belt, we hope to refine the most ear-catching songs into something spectacular in our upcoming releases. We are Progressive Pop!



Looking ahead to 2026, any goals or plans for your project you'd like to share: In 2026, we will be recording our next project. Yet to be announced, you are the first publication to hear about it! It will be a self-titled Album/EP simply called "Ballpark!" The song count hasn't been solidified yet. At the moment, it will be 5 songs minimum and include reworks of old releases, including "Goonies!"



Website: Ballparkband.com



Get Social: Instagram, YouTube

CITRA

Photo: Courtesy of the Artist

Band Lineup: Bran Arndt (he/him) - Lead Vocals, Guitar // Augie Menos (he/him) - Guitar, Backing Vocals // Dan Naddy (he/him) - Drums, Backing Vocals // Dev Hougardy (he/him) - Bass Guitar



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2015, just celebrated our 10-year anniversary!



Latest Release: "The Light In Your Eyes" (Single), Oct. 10, 2025, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: December 5th @ Federal Theater with The Frickashinas, As We Rise and Wake Me



About: Hailing from Denver, CITRA is an electrifying American rock band that’s taken the scene by storm since forming in 2015. Known for their explosive live performances, they’ve shared stages with heavyweights like Jimmy Eat World, Greta Van Fleet, Silversun Pickups, Neon Trees, and Sum 41, earning a devoted following and a reputation as one of Denver’s premier rock acts. Ultra5280 praises their “gritty guitars, chugging backbeats, and self-assured songwriting,” cementing their status as a must-see force.



CITRA is fronted by the dynamic Bran Arndt (vocals/guitar), backed by the searing riffs of lead guitarist Augie Menos, the pulsing basslines of Devin Hougardy, and the relentless drive of drummer Dan Naddy. Together, they craft a sound that’s equal parts raw energy and soulful melody, blending gritty rock with anthemic hooks.



Looking ahead to 2026, any goals or plans for your project you'd like to share: Lots of writing on the horizon! New music, new shows, bigger and better live performances.



Website: https://linktr.ee/citra_band



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

DOGTAGS

Photo: Jackson Davis

Band Lineup:

Michael Merola - Lead Guitar and Vocals

Regi Worles - Lead Vocals

Heather Hunt - Second Guitar

Ben Kane - Keys

Aaron Dooley - Bass

Gavin Susalski - Trumpet

Micah Cheng - Cello

Kelsey Hodge - Background Vocals

Tyler Hamlin - Drums



Colorado Home: We're from all over, but we're proud to call Denver our home!



Formed: We started in 2021, but it took a while to find our current lineup. We found Ben Kane and Tyler Hamlin earlier this year and they helped us solidify our current nine-piece band.



Latest Release: ROSEWORLD, Jun. 17, 2025, Self-Released.



Upcoming Shows: Indie 102.3 Presents DOGTAGS on Friday December 5th at the Bluebird Theater with Fruta Brutal and May Be Fern! This will be the official experience for our album ROSEWORLD packed full of fun new music and surprises!



About: DOGTAGS is a queer soul/jazz collective based out of Denver, CO. Built around the real-life relationship of founders Regi Worles and Michael Merola, DOGTAGS embodies friendship, community & acceptance through their vibrantly evocative music. The group exists as an ever-changing array of collaborators and friends who join Worles and Merola, making every DOGTAGS gig a once-in a lifetime collaboration - a case of the “you just had to be there,” intensified by the group’s formidable musicianship, Worles’ ravenous vocals, and a higher purpose to foster connection in a world increasingly becoming disconnected. At a DOGTAGS show, no one is a stranger, but everyone is a friend.



To date, the group has played Endless Sunshine, Crosscurrents, Oktoberfest, The Underground Music Showcase, sold-out Lost Lake and have opened for the likes of Thee Sacred Souls, Teddy Swims, Slum Village and more. DOGTAGS' much-anticipated debut, ROSEWORLD released in June 2025, preceded by singles, "keepsake" and "sumn bout roses" and is a soul, jazz, R&B & post-pop collection serving as a proper introduction to the newest dogs on the scene.



Looking ahead to 2026, any goals or plans for your project you'd like to share: After our Bluebird show in December, we will be back in the studio putting finishing touches on a few things that we hope you'll be excited about.



Website: dogtagsmusic.com



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

EDITH

Photo: Dylan Beresford

Band Lineup:

Gunther Hochholdinger - Vocals (He/Him)

Tyler Berrett - Vocals (He/Him)

Evan Schmidt - Vocals & Guitar (He/Him)

Ricky Weathers - Drums (He/Him)

Brian Crowley - Bass (He/Him)

Ed Polanco - Guitar (He/Him)



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: "Salt" (Single) Released October 23rd, 2025 - Off the upcoming album "Into The Ether"



Upcoming Shows:

Hi-Dive - December 5th with Spitting Image, Mrs. Nezbitt and Foxbow

Skylark - December 15th for the Local 303 Meetup



About: EDITH brings both familiarity and originality to the table with their high-energy emo revival arrangements. Known for their hard hitting midwest emo anthems ripe with vocal stacks and a dynamic rhythm section, the band has become a mainstay in the Denver alternative scene. EDITH is notorious for high energy live shows with constant crown participation. The band is obsessive about making their live set tight, articulate and fun for the crowd. They have a new album called "Into The Ether" coming out in 2026 that utilizes an early 2000's post hardcore sound as their canvas. There is no shortage of the signature EDITH flavor and experimentation which gives a rich and highly emotional experience to the listener. Be on the lookout for the next chapter of EDITH!



Looking ahead to 2026, any goals or plans for your project you'd like to share: Our first album, "Into The Ether," comes out in Summer 2026. It is easily the most work the six of us have ever put into a project. There is a carefully crafted theme and narrative that is evident throughout the project. The band was also extremely picky about song selection, tones, lyrical motifs and samples. We are going to be putting out singles over the coming months leading up to its release. It also features collaborations with our good friends Capture This and Years Down.



Website: https://linktr.ee/ediththeband



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple

Mystee

Photo: Anna Tamblyn

Band Lineup:

Josh Carroll (he/him)-drums and backup vox

Joey Holmes (he/him)-lead guitar

Keaton Nalezny (he/him)-bass

Ilana Held (she/her)-rhythm guitar and lead vox



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2023



Latest Release:

"bold and bright" (Single), Nov. 14, 2025, Self-released

forget me not EP, Jul. 5, 2025, Self-released



Upcoming Shows: Catch us at Washington's in Foco on Jan. 23rd, 2026 with A Brother's Fountain and Maygen & The Birdwatcher!



About: Mystee is an indie rock band from Fort Collins, Colorado.



Originally the brainchild of songwriter Ilana Held, the band blends the melancholic longing of femme pop with the raw edge of rock and roll to create a distinct sound they affectionately call “nostalgic indie rock”. Drawing inspiration from artists like Soccer Mommy and Palehound, Mystee channels heartbreak into a powerful form of self-expression.



Born in Boston and trained in Cardiff, Wales, Held has spent years honing her skills, studying both the craft of songwriting and the art of live performance. With the tasteful bass lines of Keaton Nalezny, the shoegazey lead of Joey Holmes, and the high-energy drumming of Josh Carroll, Held’s songs take on a vibrant, full-band life: equal parts vulnerable and electric.



Looking ahead to 2026, any goals or plans for your project you'd like to share: In March 2026, we are releasing two brand new Mystee singles! We're also hard at work writing some new material for the new year!



Website: https://www.mysteemusic.com/



Get Social: LinkTree, Instagram, Spotify, Facebook