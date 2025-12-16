Frontier Airlines CEO resigns

Denver-based Frontier Airlines announced the departure of longtime CEO Barry Biffle Monday, naming the company’s current president, James Dempsey, as interim CEO.

The leadership change comes as Frontier and other ultra-low-cost carriers face increased investor skepticism about the long-term sustainability of the budget airline model amid rising costs and competition.

Biffle, who has served as the chief executive since March 2016, will remain with the company in an advisory position until the year’s end. The company did not disclose a reason for Biffle’s departure.

"The Board of Directors is deeply appreciative of Barry’s leadership and dedicated service to Frontier," Frontier Board Chairman Bill Franke said in a statement. "We thank him for his many contributions during his tenure."

During Biffel’s tenure in 2022, Frontier attempted to acquire rival airline Spirit Airlines, but the venture was ultimately unsuccessful after Jet Blue offered a better deal. The goal of the acquisition was to create a large ultra-low-cost airline to better compete with larger carriers.

Dempsey joined Frontier as chief financial officer in 2014 before becoming the company’s president, a role previously held by Biffle.

"I am honored and excited to lead Frontier Airlines and thank the Board for its trust to shape Frontier's future with our 13,000+ dedicated and hardworking team members,” Dempsey said in a press release. “With 13 bases and a strong cost advantage, I believe Frontier is well-positioned to deliver unrivaled value to customers across the United States.”