Listen: Denver’s homicide rate dropped faster than national trends

The number of homicides in Denver dropped by nearly half last year — showing greater improvement in the city than the nation as a whole.

There were 48 percent fewer homicides in 2025 compared to 2024, according to Denver Police Department data. Nationwide, October data compiled by the Council on Criminal Justice from the country’s largest cities suggested homicide rates had fallen by around 20 percent, and the organization predicts more of the same when national reports drop later this month.

Pinpointing what exactly is driving crime rates can be tough, though, said Ernesto Lopez, a researcher with the Council on Criminal Justice.

“It’s never just one thing driving crime,” Lopez said.

