Month of Mozart
Exploring Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and his music all month long!
Start off the new year with the inspiration of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart! January is a month-long celebration of Mozart on CPR Classical, culminating in a series of concerts called "Mozart and Now" with the Colorado Symphony, sponsored by CPR Classical.
Listen for stories and music about Mozart every day throughout the month including:
- Midday Mozart at noon Monday through Friday
- Mozart specials at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday
- Essential Mozart Saturdays following the Metropolitan Opera
- Colorado Spotlight Mozart performances Sundays at 5 p.m.
Check out what's in store!
- CPR Classical is partnering with Colorado Symphony Jan 27-29 to present “Mozart & Now” featuring guest artists Ji Su Jung and Conrad Tao.
- Test your knowledge of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with this quiz!
- An ancient cemetery is a good setting to sort out fact from fiction around Mozart’s death. In this Halloween edition of Mozart Snapshots, pianist Katie Mahan takes us to a cemetery in Salzburg established in the waning years of the 16th century. Mozart himself is not buried there.
- Anyone with children living at home can relate to wanting more space as the family grows. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and his sister were born in a modest, five-room home in Salzburg where the family lived for a number of years. It had only one bedroom for all of them.
- Today you can travel from Salzburg to Vienna in under three hours. When the Mozart family undertook that trip, it took three weeks! It may seem like a long trip, but Vienna was one of the closest destinations for young Wolfgang.
- Freemasons, the Illuminati and the mystery of who killed Mozart are all part of the lore surrounding the creation of Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute.” In this episode of Mozart Snapshots, pianist Katie Mahan takes us to two sources of inspiration for Mozart’s most successful opera.
- Mozart's father, Leopold, educated Mozart and his sister, Nannerl, and there's no question that Leopold Mozart taught his children music. But what about reading, writing and math?