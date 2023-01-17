Month of Mozart

Exploring Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and his music all month long!

Start off the new year with the inspiration of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart! January is a month-long celebration of Mozart on CPR Classical, culminating in a series of concerts called "Mozart and Now" with the Colorado Symphony, sponsored by CPR Classical.

Listen for stories and music about Mozart every day throughout the month including:

  • Midday Mozart at noon Monday through Friday
  • Mozart specials at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday
  • Essential Mozart Saturdays following the Metropolitan Opera
  • Colorado Spotlight Mozart performances Sundays at 5 p.m.

Check out what's in store!