Mozart the Freemason
Mozart knew a lot of freemasons. Lorenzo Da Ponte, Emanuel Schikaneder, the Esterhazys and
Joseph Haydn were all freemasons, and it is estimated that at least one in four subscribers to
Mozart’s concerts in Vienna in the 1780s was a documented lodge member.
It comes as no great surprise, therefore, that on December 14th, 1784, Mozart joined the ranks
of the masons. Not only did Freemasonry appeal to his belief in brotherhood, human dignity
and the ideals of the Enlightenment, but it also expanded his circle of friends and supporters
and broadened his professional opportunities. And, perhaps most importantly, it provided him
with a means of financial support.
In the later years of his life, Mozart accumulated significant debts and became so desperate
that he had to turn to friends and acquaintances for loans. His freemason friends came to his
aid providing him with loans, both big and small.
On this episode of Mozart Snapshots, pianist Katie Mahan takes us to Schloss Aigen, once an
important meeting place for the Freemasons and the Illuminati, where we meet with a present-day
freemason.
