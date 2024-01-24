Mozart the Freemason

Mozart knew a lot of freemasons. Lorenzo Da Ponte, Emanuel Schikaneder, the Esterhazys and

Joseph Haydn were all freemasons, and it is estimated that at least one in four subscribers to

Mozart’s concerts in Vienna in the 1780s was a documented lodge member.

It comes as no great surprise, therefore, that on December 14th, 1784, Mozart joined the ranks

of the masons. Not only did Freemasonry appeal to his belief in brotherhood, human dignity

and the ideals of the Enlightenment, but it also expanded his circle of friends and supporters

and broadened his professional opportunities. And, perhaps most importantly, it provided him

with a means of financial support.

In the later years of his life, Mozart accumulated significant debts and became so desperate

that he had to turn to friends and acquaintances for loans. His freemason friends came to his

aid providing him with loans, both big and small.

On this episode of Mozart Snapshots, pianist Katie Mahan takes us to Schloss Aigen, once an

important meeting place for the Freemasons and the Illuminati, where we meet with a present-day

freemason.