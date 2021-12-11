The KRCC Community Advisory Board meeting dates, times and locations will be posted here and broadcast on 91.5 KRCC at least seven days before the meeting. The purpose of a CAB is as an advisory and support role only - no fiduciary or decision-making powers are granted.

Per Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) stipulations, all CAB meetings are open to the public unless proprietary information or personnel issues are scheduled to be discussed. Then all or a portion of a meeting may be closed to discuss those matters but notification will be given.

Colorado College is the holder of 91.5 KRCC's FCC license and as such their Board of Trustee meeting portions directly discussing 91.5 KRCC business matters will be open to the public with the same exceptions as above. The same notice parameters will be given to the public via KRCC FM and krcc.org.

91.5 KRCC 2019 CAB Meetings

August 15th, 2019

Meetings will take place at 5:30pm at the station at 720 N. Tejon St, Colorado Springs 80903 unless otherwise noted.

Community Advisory Board (CAB) Members:

Jane Turnis - ex officio

Kyle Cunningham - ex officio

Brian Best

John Dick

Allison Towe

Steve Kern

Dr. Rick Idler

Matt Mayberry

Dinny Weber

Open Seat