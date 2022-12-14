KRCC 2022 Holiday Schedule

Date Time Program

Monday, Dec. 19 9 a.m. & 7 p.m. 1st Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza (2016): A look back at the first annual holiday special, featuring Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves and rising country star Clare Dunn.

8 p.m. Hanukkah Lights (2022): Murray Horwitz and Susan Stamberg looked back into the show's 30-year archive and picked their favorite stories: "Hanukkah Gelt" by Sholem Aleichem, "Gifts of the Last Night" by Rebecca Goldstein, "How To Spell The Name Of G-d" by Ellen Orleans, "Of Love and Latkes" by Lia Pripstein and "Erev Christmas" by Clement Clarke Moore, translated by Marie Jaffe.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 9 a.m.

&

7 p.m. 2nd Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza (2017): Celebrate the holidays with the second Colorado Matters holiday special, featuring performances by local artists Isaac Slade, Jayme Stone, Danette Hollowell and more.

Wednesday,

Dec. 21 9 a.m.

&

7 p.m. 3rd Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza (2018): The third annual Colorado Matters Holiday lineup included Hazel Miller, Face Vocal Band, Playground Ensemble, 13 year old Emelise Munoz and comedian David Rodriguez.

Thursday,

Dec. 22 9 a.m.

&

7 p.m. 6th Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza (2021): Colorado Matters celebrated its return to the stage after nearly two years of pandemic restrictions with electro-pop artist Neoma, jazz musician Freddie Rodriguez Jr. and singer/songwriter Liat, plus comedian Elliot Woolsey, Betty Hart reading poetry, and a special nod to Judy Garland with Ryan Warner.

Friday, Dec. 23 9 a.m.

&

7 p.m. 7th Annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza (2022): This year's lineup includes Colorado cellist and singer Neyla Pekarek, comedian John Novosad, the Intergenerational Women's African Drum and Dance Ensemble, Dr. Rob Lennick, rabbi to Colorado's oldest synagogue and more. Ryan Warner hosts with Chandra Thomas Whitfield and May Ortega.

8 p.m. The One Recipe Holiday Special: Join host Jesse Sparks for a holiday edition of The Splendid Table’s newest “podbaby,” The One Recipe. Jesse talks to culinary superstars about their “One,” the recipe that signals the holiday has begun! They’ll get into traditions and food with influences from all over the world and leave you with recipes that could jumpstart your own festivities. Guests include chef, YouTube personality and best-selling author Carla Lalli Music, The New York Time’s food writer Eric Kim, author of "Korean-American: Food That Tastes Like Home" and more to come!

9 p.m. Estranged: A Special from "Embodied" at WUNC: How do you navigate the holidays when estranged from your family? What is the holiday season like when you're disconnected from your nuclear family? Embodied from WUNC presents "Estranged," a new, hour-long radio special about finding belonging when your family bonds are broken.

Saturday,

Dec. 24 8 p.m. Selected Shorts: Holidays with Mom: Selected Shorts guest host Meg Wolitzer presents two stories about being home for the holidays and how you can count on your Mom to be there for you – and possibly to complicate things. First, memoirist Augusten Burroughs recalls a disastrous – and hilarious – childhood cooking project. Reader Michael Cerveris relishes every bite. Then, in “Live Wires” by Thomas Beller, a young man invites his girlfriend to his mother’s annual Hanukkah party.

Sunday,

