KRCC Event Submission Guidelines

KRCC opened our Community Calendar for public submissions. You will now be able to directly submit your event, and also provide additional pertinent information beyond the required fields.

KRCC will need to approve the event before it gets posted.

We will accept submissions for nonprofit as well as for profit events.

Please respect the limit of 10 events per organization per month. For recurring events, daily recurring events have a limit of 2 weeks, weekly recurring events will be limited at 3 months, and monthly recurring events will be limited 6 months.

KRCC does not specifically endorse or recommend any products or services listed on this calendar nor does the station receive any compensation, financial or otherwise for any of the listings.

Our intent is to offer a calendar of events that we feel will be of interest to our community of listeners.

Previous submission guidelines for content still apply. Events must not promote / advocate anything of a religious or partisan political nature.

The further in advance of an event you can submit your information, the better the chance it will make it on to the calendar (provided it meets all guidelines and is approved by station staff).

KRCC reserves the right to decline any event submission. KRCC is also not liable for erroneous information that may get posted ie: wrong dates or addresses. If you have questions or need further assistance you can contact Mike Procell at mike@krcc.org or call 473-4801 for further assistance. Thank you!