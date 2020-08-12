KRCC has opened our Community Calendar for public submissions. You will now be able to directly submit your event, and also provide additional pertinent information beyond the required fields. KRCC will need to approve the event before it gets posted. Please respect the limit of 10 events per organization per month. For recurring events, daily recurring events have a limit of 2 weeks, weekly recurring events will be limited at 3 months, and monthly recurring events will be limited 6 months. Please be sure to read our submission guidelines before you submit, and wait for the submit button to process before you close this page.