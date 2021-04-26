Donor Advised Funds

If you’re looking for a tool that scales your giving into a broader, more efficient, and more impactful giving strategy, consider donating through your donor advised fund. It’s an easy way to support the programs you rely on.

Your gift to KRCC through your Donor Advised Fund (DAF) today ensures that authentic, independent journalism remains freely accessible to people throughout southern Colorado.

To initiate a gift, please reach out to your charitable sponsor and indicate the amount you’d like to go to KRCC. It’s that easy!

***

What is a donor advised fund (DAF)?

A donor-advised fund is a philanthropic giving vehicle administered by a charitable sponsor. A charitable sponsor is a 501(c) (3) organization that has legal control over the donor advised fund and is responsible for operating and maintaining it. Charitable sponsors include public charities, community foundations, and charitable funds

Who should I contact if I have questions?

Please email membership@krcc.org or give us a call at (719) 473-4801 and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.