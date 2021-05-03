Southern Colorado Public Media Center
Connecting Colorado Communities
KRCC needs a new home to better serve Southern Colorado. So, KRCC and Colorado Public Radio are transforming a building in downtown Colorado Springs into a state-of-the-art space. The Southern Colorado Public Media Center will include a new home for KRCC, the Colorado College Journalism Institute, Rocky Mountain PBS’s Regional Innovation Center and Colorado Public Radio. The SCPMC will be a hub for collaboration and community, enabling the participating organizations to educate the next generation of journalists and public media professionals and more fully engage and entertain Coloradans.
Help build the future of enriching and fact-based public media in Southern Colorado.
Ways to Support
- Donate immediately
- Make a pledge
- Give by Stock, Donor Advised Fund, or Appreciable Assets
To learn more about KRCC's new home and how you can participate, please contact us:
Email: membership@krcc.org
Call: (719) 473-4801
Mail: 912 N. Weber Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
KRCC: A Vital Resource for Southern Coloradans
Audiences in Southern Colorado have enjoyed the benefits of a staff dedicated to serving the communities of the region. However, KRCC has been an under-resourced station that has unmet potential to deliver increased levels of audience service.
The KRCC network reaches a potential audience of 900,000 people via 13 broadcast stations and digital platforms. For too long, KRCC’s heroic staff have worked with outdated and failing equipment. Imagine what they could do in a space that is designed for 21st-century media opportunities!
Audiences elsewhere in Colorado have not heard the stories and voices that bring important perspectives and experience to our statewide conversation. Southern Colorado is often defined by the unique influences of U.S. military facilities, aerospace, cybersecurity, non-profit sector, health care, education, creative industries, a vibrant outdoor recreation industry, and sports industries. These industries shape our state and reflect our people. Understanding these unique perspectives will help all Coloradans be better informed, engaged and connected.
FAQs
What will my contribution make possible?
- More news for and from Southern Colorado, hosted from state-of-the-art studios
- Collaboration among public media organizations and the next generation of journalists
- Community engagement spaces for performances, local groups and nonprofits
Why is KRCC moving?
In 2021, KRCC celebrates 70 years on the air. In its 70 years in Colorado Springs, KRCC has had various homes on the Colorado College campus, including its current location in a historic house on Weber Street. Legend has it the station first broadcast from a World War II surplus transmitter relocated from Fort Carson to the campus. While the Victorian on Weber Street is full of character, it has too many creaks and groans for us to do professional broadcasting, and we’ve outgrown it. The next home for KRCC is something that we have dreamed of for some time, and the new building will mean a better KRCC for both the staff and all our listeners.
How will KRCC recognize my gift?
KRCC is grateful for all supporters, no matter the amount. Individuals making gifts of $91.50 or more, will receive a SCPMC tote bag. If you make a gift of $500 or more, your name will be included on a special community wall in the lobby. And for gifts of $100,000 or more, there are opportunities to name spaces throughout the building. To discuss the giving levels, please connect with our Leadership Giving team at summitclub@krcc.org or (719) 473-4801.
When can I visit the new building?
Construction is well underway, and we hope to welcome you to the new space this year.
How much has KRCC raised?
The total cost of the KRCC transformation is $4 million. CPR has already secured $3 million toward this estimate, including $1 million from CPR's reserves. Thanks to significant commitments from local community leaders such as the Bloom Foundation, El Pomar, the Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority and others, we’re almost there. Will you help us get to the top?