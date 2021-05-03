How will KRCC recognize my gift?

KRCC is grateful for all supporters, no matter the amount. Individuals making gifts of $91.50 or more, will receive a SCPMC tote bag. If you make a gift of $500 or more, your name will be included on a special community wall in the lobby. And for gifts of $100,000 or more, there are opportunities to name spaces throughout the building. To discuss the giving levels, please connect with our Leadership Giving team at summitclub@krcc.org or (719) 473-4801.

When can I visit the new building?

Construction is well underway, and we hope to welcome you to the new space this year.

How much has KRCC raised?

The total cost of the KRCC transformation is $4 million. CPR has already secured $3 million toward this estimate, including $1 million from CPR's reserves. Thanks to significant commitments from local community leaders such as the Bloom Foundation, El Pomar, the Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority and others, we’re almost there. Will you help us get to the top?