Colorado Springs Police Department sees small increase in hiring but remains below fully staffed 

The Colorado Springs Police Department has cut the number of vacancies on its force in half since last year. According to the department, there are 777 sworn employees, up from 730 at this time last year.

The agency is still about 40 officers short of being fully staffed and is one of many in the state that has struggled with filling its ranks. Last summer, CSPD began running training academies every 15 weeks for recruits to boost numbers and allow for a continuous hiring process. Each class was expected to have a minimum of 40 recruits.

The department says the new training model has led to small but impactful hiring gains despite challenges and a failed ballot measure to help fund a new training academy. A spokesperson for CSPD said 135 recruits have been hired since the change.

Two more academies are scheduled for 2024.

In a press briefing this week, Mayor Yemi Mobolade highlighted the growth and his commitment to public safety.

"This is for me one of the most important functions of your city government, of your local government, of your mayor, and I know it's also a number one concern for many of our residents," he said.

Mobolade said he plans to meet with the current cadet classes.

"I made a new tradition to meet them while they're training, to monitor, to catch up on their progress, as well as offer words of inspiration," he said.

So far this year 36 officers have left CSPD, a third of whom retired and a quarter of whom changed careers. In all of last year, the department lost around 80 employees.