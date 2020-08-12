Employer Match For KRCC

Double the impact of your donation!

Many companies sponsor matching gift programs that increase the impact of their employee’s donations to KRCC. To find out if your company has such a program, please enter your employer’s name in the box below. The search results will provide you with a link to either your employer’s intranet or the paper form.

KRCC (Colorado College) Tax ID # is 84-0402510

Sustaining Members: please be advised your company will match your donation at the end of the calendar year, forms should be submitted in December.

If your company does offer a matching gift, please fill out the company form and return it to us at:

MAIL:

KRCC

912 N Weber St

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

EMAIL:

PHONE: 719-473-4801