KRCC’s Summit Club

Summit Club donors have made a special commitment to the KRCC mission: to be the premier public multimedia hub for discovery, engagement, and civil discourse. With their generous contributions of $1,200 or more a year, Summit Club members enable KRCC to pursue new opportunities and remain competitive in a constantly changing media landscape. Through their vision and passion for public radio, these generous donors ensure that quality public radio programming will be available to all of Southern Colorado for generations to come.

Summit Club members receive:

An invitation to an annual dinner or reception and report with the General Manager

A special monthly e-newsletter with station news and updates

Invitations to special VIP receptions with exclusive access to on-air hosts, reporters, and hosted speakers or artists

On-air recognition during fundraising drives

First pick for free tickets to 91.5 KRCC events and performances

Join the 91.5 KRCC Summit Club today with your gift of $1,200 or more, or contact us 719-473-4801 for more information!