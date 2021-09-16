Sweepstakes Rules
Rules for the Telluride Getaway Sweepstakes.
- The prize includes the choice of round-trip airfare OR a rental car. Flight or car rental must originate within Colorado. If air travel is chosen the flight will be to/from Montrose with ground transportation to Telluride.
- Travel is good for January 2022 through January 2023 and excludes holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years week, Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day).
- The winner will select one of the following hotels, based on availability: Hotel Telluride, Inn at the Creek, Madeline Hotel, or The Fairmount.
- The sweepstakes value is capped at $8,000; travel, accommodations and spending money may not exceed that cap.
- Travel must be booked through Denver Travel at least 2 months in advance.
- Taxes and additional fees are the responsibility of the winner.
- Significant penalties will be incurred for any changes made once the trip is ticketed.
- Once booked, tickets are non-refundable.
- This prize is non-transferrable.
- All services are subject to availability as well as price cap/prize value restrictions.
General Sweepstakes Rules:
- A contribution is not required to enter.
- Entries will only be accepted during the sweepstakes period, as announced on air, online or via email. Each sweepstakes has a defined period of time for entry. For phone calls, entries are time-stamped from the time the call is answered by a Colorado Public Radio representative. For the website, the entry is time-stamped from the time the entry/donation page is loaded.
- Email is required for notification purposes.
- Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash value. If the winner declines the prize, no other prize will be offered.
- Winners will be randomly drawn and notified by a station employee within 15 days of the end of the sweepstakes period. Winning names will be posted on this website and may or may not be announced on-air.
- In the event a prize is refused or is unclaimed for one week, a new name will be drawn and the winner contacted. The process will be repeated until the prize is accepted.
- Prizes valued at over $600 will be reported as taxable income, in accordance with IRS regulations.
- One winner per household. Selected winners are ineligible to win additional prizes within 120 days.
- Odds are determined by the number of entries. Multiple entries are void and only the first entry is counted.
- Employees of Colorado Public Radio and their families are ineligible.
- Sweepstakes are void where prohibited.
- One entry per household per sweepstakes event. Automated or scripted sweepstakes entries will be disqualified and restrictions on access to cpr.org may be invoked.
- In cases in which the sweepstakes prize is donated,
- The winner may be subject to any special requirements by the donor of the prize,
- The prize is non-transferable,
- The donor’s employees and their immediate family are not eligible to win.
- The winner agrees to participate in the promotion of the event or gift won as a prize; including, but not limited to, the use of his or her name, photograph or likeness.
- To be eligible for a travel prize, the winner must be 18 years or over.
- Colorado Public Radio assumes no responsibility for any property loss, damage, or personal injury resulting from any prize won.
- Results of the drawing are final--there are no substitutions or exchanges or cash redemption allowed. The names of the winners – and a copy of these Official Rules--may be obtained from CPR by mailing a self-addressed stamped envelope to Colorado Public Radio, 7409 S. Alton Court, Centennial, CO 80112
- Colorado Public Radio is not responsible for entries that are not received due to issues with internet or telephone access.
- Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States only.