Sweepstakes Rules

Rules for the Telluride Getaway Sweepstakes.

  1. The prize includes the choice of round-trip airfare OR a rental car.  Flight or car rental must originate within Colorado.  If air travel is chosen the flight will be to/from Montrose with ground transportation to Telluride.
  2. Travel is good for January 2022 through January 2023 and excludes holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years week, Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day).
  3. The winner will select one of the following hotels, based on availability: Hotel Telluride, Inn at the Creek, Madeline Hotel, or The Fairmount.
  4. The sweepstakes value is capped at $8,000; travel, accommodations and spending money may not exceed that cap.
  5. Travel must be booked through Denver Travel at least 2 months in advance.
  6. Taxes and additional fees are the responsibility of the winner.
  7. Significant penalties will be incurred for any changes made once the trip is ticketed.
  8. Once booked, tickets are non-refundable.
  9. This prize is non-transferrable.
  10. All services are subject to availability as well as price cap/prize value restrictions.

General Sweepstakes Rules:

  1. A contribution is not required to enter.  
  2. Entries will only be accepted during the sweepstakes period, as announced on air, online or via email.  Each sweepstakes has a defined period of time for entry.  For phone calls, entries are time-stamped from the time the call is answered by a Colorado Public Radio representative.  For the website, the entry is time-stamped from the time the entry/donation page is loaded.
  3. Email is required for notification purposes.
  4. Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash value. If the winner declines the prize, no other prize will be offered. 
  5. Winners will be randomly drawn and notified by a station employee within 15 days of the end of the sweepstakes period.  Winning names will be posted on this website and may or may not be announced on-air.
  6. In the event a prize is refused or is unclaimed for one week, a new name will be drawn and the winner contacted. The process will be repeated until the prize is accepted. 
  7. Prizes valued at over $600 will be reported as taxable income, in accordance with IRS regulations.
  8. One winner per household.  Selected winners are ineligible to win additional prizes within 120 days.
  9. Odds are determined by the number of entries.  Multiple entries are void and only the first entry is counted.
  10. Employees of Colorado Public Radio and their families are ineligible.
  11. Sweepstakes are void where prohibited.
  12. One entry per household per sweepstakes event.  Automated or scripted sweepstakes entries will be disqualified and restrictions on access to cpr.org may be invoked.
  13. In cases in which the sweepstakes prize is donated,
    • The winner may be subject to any special requirements by the donor of the prize,
    • The prize is non-transferable,
    • The donor’s employees and their immediate family are not eligible to win.
  14. The winner agrees to participate in the promotion of the event or gift won as a prize; including, but not limited to, the use of his or her name, photograph or likeness.
  15. To be eligible for a travel prize, the winner must be 18 years or over.  
  16. Colorado Public Radio assumes no responsibility for any property loss, damage, or personal injury resulting from any prize won.  
  17. Results of the drawing are final--there are no substitutions or exchanges or cash redemption allowed.  The names of the winners – and a copy of these Official Rules--may be obtained from CPR by mailing a self-addressed stamped envelope to Colorado Public Radio, 7409 S. Alton Court, Centennial, CO 80112
  18. Colorado Public Radio is not responsible for entries that are not received due to issues with internet or telephone access.
  19. Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States only.