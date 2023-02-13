CPR & KRCC: Serving Southern Colorado
Michael Elizabeth Sakas interviews Jerry Mallett, president of Colorado Headwaters, in the Homestake Creek valley between near Red Cliff in March 2021. Mallett’s group works to restore and protect areas like this one, where a proposed dam could be situated. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR News)
- The Colorado Springs LGBTQ club has been closed since Nov. 19 of last year.
- Colorado Springs intends to create a dozen community plans to get viewpoints from people all over town. The process is an offshoot of the city’s comprehensive master plan, PlanCOS.
- If the new rezoning application is approved, the proposed 2424 Garden of the Gods development on the city’s west side could have some 220 apartments, 100 townhomes and commercial uses.
- The department said the planned "significant event briefing videos" are a step toward increasing transparency with the community.
- The Colorado Healing Fund is facing more criticism for how it gives out money to those affected by the Club Q shooting.
- More than a year after splashy headlines detailing a proposal to build Colorado Springs’ tallest building, the project has yet to break ground.