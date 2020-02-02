A Small Plane Crashed In The Cañon City Area On State Prisons Property
The Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed that it has secured an area in Cañon City where a small airplane crashed Sunday afternoon.
The site is on DOC property, though a spokeswoman for the agency did not say exactly where the crash happened. The DOC has several prisons in the area.
The names of passengers and their conditions after the crash were not released.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.