The Snow Is Here, So Expect ‘A Headache Of A Rush Hour’ Going Home Today

It seems like just yesterday that temperatures on the Front Range hit 70 degrees.

Oh wait, that was yesterday. And we’re paying for it now.

A winter storm has swept across the state, bringing freezing rain and more than a foot of snow to the central and northern mountains and a forecast of patchy snow along the I-25 corridor.

Roads exposed to the sun over the weekend soaked up the warmth and were initially able to melt off freezing rain Monday morning, said Kyle Fredin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boulder. But by the evening commute, the roads will have cooled off enough that the precipitation will freeze.

“It’s going to be a headache of a rush hour,” Fredin said.