The Iowa Caucus App Company’s CEO Appears To Be Based In Denver, And He’s Sorry

Shadow Inc., the company whose app is at the center of the delayed Iowa caucus results, was incorporated in September 2019 in Colorado, the Daily Beast reported.

The app has been blamed for what a former Iowa Democratic Party chairman called a "systemwide disaster" after officials at caucus sites were unable to communicate results to the party.

Shadow Inc.'s website on Tuesday posted a statement credited to CEO Gerard Niemira:

"We sincerely regret the delay in the reporting of the results of last night's Iowa caucuses and the uncertainty it has caused to the candidates, their campaigns, and Democratic caucus-goers. As the Iowa Democratic Party has confirmed, the underlying data and collection process via Shadow's mobile caucus app was sound and accurate, but our process to transmit that caucus results data generated via the app to the IDP was not. Importantly, this issue did not affect the underlying caucus results data. We worked as quickly as possible overnight to resolve this issue, and the IDP has worked diligently to verify results. Shadow is an independent, for-profit technology company that contracted with the Iowa Democratic Party to build a caucus reporting mobile app, which was optional for local officials to use. The goal of the app was to ensure accuracy in a complex reporting process. We will apply the lessons learned in the future, and have already corrected the underlying technology issue. We take these issues very seriously, and are committed to improving and evolving to support the Democratic Party's goal of modernizing its election processes."

The Colorado Secretary of State's website shows the company's lists a Washington, D.C., office address and an Alexandria, Virginia, mailing address for the company.

Niemira is actively registered to vote in Denver, state records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated.