Here’s What It Was Like In That Terribly Long Lift Line At Vail Last Weekend

Now in fairness, Vail got 38 inches of snow over two days, which drew huge crowds. That amount ranks as a top-five snowfall recorded in its 58-year history.

It's the kind of conditions skiers and snowboarders dream about. But that turned into a bit of a nightmare for some in the high country, thanks to closures on I-70, delays at resorts like Arapahoe Basin, and even a shutdown of Loveland Ski Area. But when it came to long lines, Vail seemed to sit atop the podium.

LeeAnn Karpel of St. Louis waited for two hours at the bottom of the Sun Down and Sun Up bowls, she said. There's only one way out once you're there, and that's Chair 5.

"There was just a huge blob of people. It was just a horde. Nobody was sure they were in the right lines," Karpel, whose family planned the ski trip months in advance, said. "Since we are from out of town, we paid $200 for a lift ticket to stand in line. Everybody was pretty disgruntled."

After a while, the horde of people became increasingly uneasy. From there, things escalated. Skiers through snowballs at anyone riding the lift solo, Karpel said.

"Also, people started booing ski school because ski school gets to cut in front of the line," Karpel said. "When I was near the front, I actually heard ski patrol tell one of the ski school instructors that they weren't allowed to come down into High Noon any more that day because of how upset everybody was."