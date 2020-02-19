People Seem To Like Riding The Bustang From Denver To Grand Junction, So CDOT Is Planning To Add Another Run

The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to expand its Bustang service between Denver and Grand Junction.

CDOT now expects fare revenue across its popular intra-city bus service to come in $1.2 million higher than first expected, at a total of $2.93 million. The agency plans to use that extra cash to add another daily trip, up from just one per day.

David Krutsinger, CDOT's director of transit and rail, told the CDOT commission on Wednesday that they've been able to address a driver shortage that's made service more reliable. The addition of service to ski resorts on weekends has also raised Bustang's profile in recent months, he said.

"We're seeing such a surge in ridership," Krutsinger said.

Fares are covering more than 40 percent of the costs of running buses across its system, Krutsinger said. That figure on the west line is closer to 70 percent, he said.

"I think this is great," CDOT commissioner Eula Adams said of the expansion plans.

It's not yet clear when that new service will start.