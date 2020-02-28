Give The Gift Of Music; Donate Used Instruments

Did you play an instrument in your youth? Or have fond memories of performing with the marching band or orchestra?

According to science, playing an instrument in school didn’t just create fond memories for you, it actually re-wired your brain for the better. From improved math and reading comprehension skills, to a better ability to focus on tasks and remember things, the process and discipline of learning to play an instrument is a proven and powerful tool in improving a child’s success in school.

So if you're just dusting off your old clarinet or violin periodically to see if you can still play it, why not put it to better use? Give new life to your old instrument by donating it to the Bringing Music to Life Instrument Drive, which collects used musical instruments, repairs them, and then donates them to Colorado schools that have underfunded music education programs.