Colorado Democrats May Reward Sanders With 27 Delegates For His Win

The Colorado Democratic Party has released preliminary delegate allocations after Super Tuesday's presidential primary election, and it looks like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will collect 27 of the state's 67 delegates.

Sanders won just about 36 percent of the vote, and his support was well distributed around the state, allowing him to collect both the most statewide delegates and a large share of congressional district delegates.

Trailing Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden's second place finish netted 17 delegates, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren won 13.

The party cautions these numbers are preliminary and could change as vote tallies are finalized.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's exit from the race Wednesday morning puts him in an odd position. Under party rules, candidates who drop out can not win statewide delegates. So even though Bloomberg's 21 percent share of the vote would have qualified him for some, they all went to current candidates. However, congressional district delegates can still go to suspended campaigns, so Bloomberg will walk away with 10 of those.

In a statement released with the results, Colorado Democratic Party chair Morgan Carroll celebrated the turnout for the primary, saying, "What we saw last night is that both unaffiliated and affiliated Democratic voters in Colorado are energized and ready to defeat Donald Trump."

Nearly a million Coloradans cast Democratic ballots in the primary.

"We think the move from a Presidential Caucus to a Presidential Primary was the right decision and want to thank the Colorado voters, the leadership of [Democratic National Committee Chair] Tom Perez at the DNC, and we want to especially thank the professionals at the Colorado Secretary of State's and County Clerks' offices for running such a smooth election for Colorado," Carroll said.