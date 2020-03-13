WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks To The Latest On Coronavirus

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press conference in regards to the coronavirus at the White House Rose Garden. This comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration are laboring to finish agreement on a coronavirus aid package.

Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage starting at 1 p.m MDT. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.

Trump is preparing to invoke emergency powers as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak. This is according to two people familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. It is still unclear precisely what mechanism Trump would use to free up additional federal resources for testing and treatment as well as help those struggling with the economic impact.

Colorado Coronavirus Updates: Closures, Testing, Cases And More