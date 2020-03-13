6:03 a.m. — New rules for Denver's drive-thru coronavirus test center

Since it opened on Wednesday, March 11 in Denver's Lowry neighborhood, Colorado's first drive-thru testing center has collected more than 650 test samples. The response has also been overwhelming and people were turned away on Thursday due to high demand.

The state is going to operate the center in limited capacity on March 13 to "ensure the safety of our lab and health care workers and to minimize unnecessary wait times," public health officials said in a statement.

The drive-thru center will be open from Noon to 2 p.m. on March 13.

on March 13. The first 100-150 cars in line will be given access. All others will be encouraged to seek alternate arrangements.

Colorado now has a private lab testing capacity available, so the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment encourage people who are symptomatic to contact their physician for guidance or to obtain a doctor's order for testing.

— Jim Hill

5:36 a.m. — Where current cases stand

Colorado has 49 presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus. The bulk of cases are centered in Denver, Eagle and Pitkin counties. All cases need to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

— Jim Hill