From Quarantine, Gardner Is Working On Passing A Stimulus Package And Getting More Ventilators

Sen. Cory Gardner has been taking his temperature twice a day while self-isolating after being exposed to a person infected with COVID-19 — and on Wednesday, he will be released from his quarantine.

He told Colorado Matters on Monday that he’s feeling great and talked about personal protection equipment, the national coronavirus relief package and the federal response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, Senate Democrats had blocked a coronavirus relief package and introduced their own stimulus plan. The Senate is largely deadlocked over the plans that deal with trillions of dollars. Gardner said he is imploring his fellow senators to get a plan passed.

“The fact that we can't even get on the bill to debate it is heartbreaking,” he said. “We need assistance now. The American people that I talk to each and every day in Colorado are terrified.”

The failed GOP relief package included direct payments to individuals, the possibility of grants and flexible loans for small businesses — some approaches that Gardner may have labeled as socialism six months ago.