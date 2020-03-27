Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

Oh, and Mr. Kelly? He lives and works in South Korea and the BBC checked back in with him while he was working from home. He has some advice for those among us having to balance extra parenting time with having to stay-at-home and work time.

Oh, the Denver Library is also stepping up to lend parents a hand with live storytime starting today on their YouTube channel.

— Jim Hill

7:07 a.m. — More economic numbers are out today

Later this morning, the February unemployment numbers will be released. These are trailing indicators since the numbers reflect last month, but economists are starting to get other data points on the worsening damage.

Colorado had more than 19,000 unemployment claims last week — a soaring 737 percent increase from the previous week as businesses laid off workers amid the coronavirus economic shutdown. Preliminary figures on from the state show that 45,000 people filed applications in the first three days of this week. That initial figure already doubled the record-breaking number for last week.

In Colorado, the worst week of the Great Recession saw about 8,000 claims. Of course, the 2008 crisis eliminated many more jobs in total, but the U.S. has never seen so many layoffs concentrated in such a short time.

The February unemployment numbers are expected to be released at 8:00 a.m.

— Andy Kenney, Jim Hill, The Associated Press

6:33 a.m. — 'Stay-at-home' order enforcement is on everybody's mind

You can take a walk in your neighborhood, but you can’t shake your neighbor's hand.

Cross-country skiing, that's allowed. Downhill skiing, no.

The responsibility of policing these profound shifts in the way we live falls on local law enforcement. Enforcement of the statewide stay-at-home order has been minimal. Police have focused on educating people on what's not allowed.

And, at least so far, Coloradans are taking the state and local orders seriously.

Police departments and sheriff's offices report only minor violations. And officers are focusing on explaining the new rules rather than arrests and citations. Things in Denver are a little more complicated though as the weekend approaches.

The City and County's stay-at-home order, which was issued before the state's, specifies that folks need to stay out of mountain communities. The worry is COVID-19 cases could spread and overwhelm those areas, with limited health care systems.

— Ben Markus, Michael Elizabeth Sakas

6:17 a.m. — This morning's case count

As of Thursday night, Colorado now has 1,430 known positive cases of the novel coronavirus. Across the state's counties, 39 have confirmed at least one case, 10,122 Coloradans have been tested and 184 are hospitalized.

That have been 24 deaths in the state.