Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

7:00 a.m. — "Stay Home" order extended to April 26

In a statewide televised speech on Monday, Gov. Jared Polis acknowledged that the spread of COVID-19 has slowed, but called on residents to continue to keep social distance and to wear homemade face masks when running essential errands allowed under his order.

He said he shares the public's frustration with the economic havoc the isolation measures have caused.

"But if the choice is between a temporary shutdown and a catastrophic loss of life, the choice is clear," he said in his speech.

The initial stay-at-home order was set to expire April 11. The governor said if people are diligent about staying home and slowing the spread of COVID-19, it may be possible to lift the order earlier.

Polis will participate in a statewide town hall today. If you have questions for the governor, you can submit them here.

— Megan Verlee, Associated Press

6:48 a.m. — Where cases stand this morning

Colorado's social distancing efforts may be starting to slow the spread of coronavirus. The number of positive cases is currently doubling every six days, down from every couple of days during parts of March.

As of Monday night, there are 5,172 known positive cases in Colorado and 150 deaths. Nine-hundred-and-ninety-four have been hospitalized.