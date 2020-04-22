9 Classical Pieces For Kids To Listen To While Studying
Despite the popularity of "The Mozart Effect" it's not a given that listening to classical music will make your kids any smarter. But if you or your children are trying to tune out distractions like the leaf blower next door or people in your household using a loud "Zoom Voice" in their own virtual meetings, we have the playlist for you.
Here are nine pieces of classical music to help students focus during study time.
You can listen on YouTube or on Spotify. And reach out to us at themusicroom@cpr.org. We'd love to know what classical music pieces are helping you or your children focus while you work or study at home.
This is the Spotify playlist:
Interested in more kid-friendly classical music? Tune into The Music Room on CPR Classical, weekdays at 10:30 a.m. MDT. We'll play a hit piece of music that kids and parents love to stimulate learning and discussion. Email your music requests or call us at 720-222-9501.
You can turn to CPR Classical to bring you beautiful and fun music 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can hear us on the radio at 88.1 FM in Denver, by using the livestream player on this website, or by asking your smart speaker to "Play CPR Classical."
Our lives have changed ...
CPR will not compromise in serving you and our community. Vital news and essential music are made possible by member support.