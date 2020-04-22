9 Classical Pieces For Kids To Listen To While Studying

Despite the popularity of "The Mozart Effect" it's not a given that listening to classical music will make your kids any smarter. But if you or your children are trying to tune out distractions like the leaf blower next door or people in your household using a loud "Zoom Voice" in their own virtual meetings, we have the playlist for you.

Here are nine pieces of classical music to help students focus during study time.

You can listen on YouTube or on Spotify. And reach out to us at themusicroom@cpr.org. We'd love to know what classical music pieces are helping you or your children focus while you work or study at home.