College Board Hit With A Class-Action Lawsuit After Online AP Testing Snafus

Colorado students are finishing up their Advanced Placement exams this week, and for many, it was anything but a smooth ride.

Thousands of high school students across the country reported trouble submitting test answers because of technical glitches and must now take the high-pressure tests again in June. But a class-action lawsuit on behalf of high school test-takers is aiming to stop the June test.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court against the College Board, which administers the tests, and seeks more than $500 million in monetary relief. The suit alleges a breach of contract, gross negligence, misrepresentation and violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

It asks that the College Board accept test answers where students have proof they were completed by timestamp, photo and email. Many students complained the system would not accept attachments and would lose in-progress work and that secure submission forms didn’t work.

Tests are typically three hours and taken in schools, but due to the closure of schools in March to curb the spread of coronavirus, the College Board developed a 45-minute online version. Almost immediately after the two-week testing period began, students flooded social media with accounts of problems.

Hayley Breden, a social studies teacher at Denver’s South High, said a couple of her AP History students who registered didn’t receive their electronic tickets to enter the exam. Another student was able to only submit half of what he wrote.

“He’s waiting to hear if he's allowed to take the retake or not,” Breden said.

Another student received an error message after she submitted her written answers and was told to sign up for the June retake.

“So that student is really frustrated because not only did she work hard all year, but she took the time to type her whole essay and now she decided to sign up to take the retake. That means she's taking the exam twice when there could have been a process in place to accept the response that she typed in the initial exam.”