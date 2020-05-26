Colorado Schools May Open For 2020-2021 With These ‘Hybrid’ Models, Limiting Number Of Students On Campus

State officials gave an early look Tuesday at how Colorado’s 900,000 students can return to school in the fall. Schools closed in mid-March as a result of the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

When they open for the 2020-2021 schoolyear, Colorado schools will likely run in a “hybrid” fashion that limits the number of students at school at any one time and eliminates large social gatherings. Districts who have released initial plans say recess will involve social distancing and hallways may be one-way only.

The just-released “toolkit” contains initial guidelines and ideas on operational issues like health screenings, passing periods, cafeteria operations, and buses, as well as suggestions on supporting a blended approach to learning through both in-person and online instruction. It was developed alongside school leaders and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“I am amazed and grateful to our teachers and administrators for all they are doing to ensure that even during this historic pandemic, Colorado’s kids are still learning,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said. “These guidelines are an important first step on the path of ensuring districts, families, and of course kids are prepared to the greatest extent possible for this fall.”

The toolkit is a working document that will be updated to reflect any new public health orders, the status of COVID-19 cases in communities and any progress the medical community makes on treatment. It may also change based on feedback from district and school leaders, teachers, students, other education staff and organizations.

Officials say the top priority of the toolkit is to keep students and educators healthy. At the same time, children must continue to keep learning.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure schools can safely open in the fall,” said Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes. She said in-person learning provides structure for students and supports working parents who need to return to their jobs.

Some Colorado school districts have already suggested what the fall might look like:

Colorado’s second largest district Jefferson County released a draft of its fall back-to-school plan Friday that involves in-person learning with safety precautions but also a remote option for some families. There will likely be staggered schedules, no common gatherings, symptoms screening and temperature checks as students and staff file into schools. Face coverings are recommended but not required. How many days a week students will ultimately be in school depends a lot upon changing health regulations.

District 27 J, which spans Brighton, and parts of Aurora, Commerce City, Henderson and Thornton, has planned for several scenarios including fully remote learning, mostly remote learning and blended learning for all. In a mostly remote learning environment, small prioritized groups of students “who may not have had equitable access to education through fully remote learning” will have the opportunity to receive direct, in-person instruction.

Boulder Valley Schools released a plan to parents and students on May 12. The district is preparing five phases of learning options, from the most restrictive, remote learning, to a return to normal operations, in which all students are back in school. Families who are uncomfortable sending their children back to school are able to attend Boulder’s fully online school.

“The Boulder Valley School District recognizes we have students who are vulnerable and at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 or have immediate family members who are,” the plan states. “We will work directly with those families, on a case-by-case basis, to address their specific needs and ensure appropriate precautions are in place to provide the safest learning environment for them.”

Denver Public Schools will release a draft plan Friday.