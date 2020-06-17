Amtrak To Cut Service On Colorado Rail Lines

Amtrak will cut service on its two rail lines that run through Colorado later this year.

That's according to an internal memo obtained by The Washington Post and CNN. The California Zephyr, which runs across the Eastern Plains, through Denver and into the mountains, and the Southwest Chief, which slices through southeastern Colorado, will drop from daily service to just three times a week on Oct. 1, 2020.

Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said the cut would hurt his city's already suffering tourism economy.

“People from all over the country use that Zephyr line to get to Glenwood and to recreate, including my own mother,” he said. “And so it would be really disappointing if those cuts go through.”