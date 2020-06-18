Vail’s Mountain Resorts Will Reopen For Summer Recreation

Keystone and Crested Butte will soon open for summer fun.

Vail Resorts, their parent company, announced Thursday that they’ll restart operations on June 26. Vail and Beaver Creek will open July 1, while Breckenridge will follow on July 4, the Broomfield-based company said in a statement. The resorts will offer activities such as scenic chairlift and gondola rides, hiking and to-go food service.

Guests will be required to wear face coverings in certain areas, and the capacity of lifts and gondolas will be reduced.

“Vail Resorts has reimagined the resort experience to ensure everybody is able to enjoy the mountain this summer,” the company said.

The company's mountain resorts have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenues tumbled 27.5 percent during its most recent quarter compared to the same time in 2019, according to an early June update for investors. The company is offering credits to season pass holders whose days on the mountain were limited by the pandemic and has extended the deadline to purchase passes for next season.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that pass holders will not receive cash refunds.