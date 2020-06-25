Colorado Civil War Soldier Statue Torn Down At The Capitol

A monument at the Colorado state Capitol remembering the 1st Colorado Cavalry who fought and died in the Civil War was torn down early Thursday morning.

The Colorado State Patrol said it happened around 1:30 a.m. The pedestal that supported the statue of a Union cavalryman was also defaced with graffiti. It's been subject to similar graffiti and defacement in the last few weeks as protests over racism and police brutality took place on the statehouse grounds.

Protesters have defaced and torn down statues of historic figures during recent demonstrations against racial injustice in cities across the nation. Most of those pieces have explicit ties to colonialism, slavery and the Confederacy, including imagery of Christopher Columbus and former U.S. presidents who owned slaves.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The plinth that held the statue of the 1st Colorado Cavalryman on the west side of the state Capitol, June 25, 2020.

The statue on the west side of the statehouse in Denver was designed by Capt. Jack Howland, a member of the cavalry, and is intended to honor state soldiers who fought and died for the Union in the Civil War. However, members of the unit also took part in the Sand Creek Massacre on Nov. 29, 1864 — a shameful episode that the state has long struggled to reconcile.

In 2014, on the 150th anniversary of the massacre, then Gov. John Hickenlooper apologized.

“On behalf of the good, peaceful, loving people of Colorado, I want to say we are sorry for the atrocity that our government and its agents visited upon your ancestors,” Hickenlooper said to the Native American tribal members who had gathered to mark the anniversary.

In 1999, the state legislature added a bronze plaque to correct the whitewashing of what happened at Sand Creek.

Territorial Gov. John Evans, the founder of the University of Denver and for whom Mount Evans is named, is considered to share a lot of the blame for what transpired.

Soldiers, led by Col. John Chivington, killed more than 160 Arapaho and Cheyenne Indians. A congressional-level investigation found that Chivington “surprised and murdered, in cold blood, the unsuspecting men, women, and children on Sand Creek.” Many social media posts claim the statue is of Chivington, though this is not the case.

This developing story will be updated. The Associated Press, CPR's Andrew Villegas and Jim Hill contributed to this report.