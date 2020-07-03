Colorado Saw Record Voter Turnout This Primary. Here Are 4 Takeaways

Colorado saw its primary turnout break records in Tuesday’s elections, the result of a political year like no other and the state’s recent election reforms.

Here’s what analysts and experts have gleaned from the preliminary results.

How did voters break down?

Nearly 1.6 million people voted in Colorado’s primary elections on Tuesday, weighing in on Congressional and state legislative races along with local contests.

It’s a sharp increase from the 2018 primaries, when about 1.2 million people cast ballots in primaries to select the state’s candidates for governor and other roles. That was the first state primary in which unaffiliated voters were allowed to participate.

The higher turnout could reflect greater interest in the elections during this presidential cycle.

“The political environment in Colorado is extremely charged right now. They have really lit a fire underneath a lot of people wanting to have their voice heard and participate,” said Republican pollster David Flaherty, CEO of Magellan Strategies.

The Democratic contests drew the most votes by far: about 918,000, compared to 565,000 for Republicans, according to early figures. That happened in part because unaffiliated voters are voting in much larger numbers — and they flocked to Democratic contests this year.

Higher Democratic participation could be linked to the top-of-the-ticket race between John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff. Republicans were mostly deciding lower offices.

“That makes total sense. The nationally watched U.S. Senate primary was the sexiest race in town,” Republican consultant Tyler Sandberg said.

But it would also mean trouble for Republicans if unaffiliated voters — a growing faction — are getting invested in Democratic races.

“It’s also I think revealing about which party are these unaffiliated voters choosing to vote for. Where do they want to have their voice heard? At least in 2018 and 2020, it’s overwhelmingly on the Democratic side,” Flaherty said. “It opened up a door, and it’s having a bigger impact for Democratic candidates where they do need to factor that in.”

What does Colorado’s turnout mean?

Total turnout among active voters was about 43 percent, compared to 35 percent in the 2018 primaries. That’s near the top of what you’ll see nationally for primaries.

And it was especially high for Democrats, hitting nearly 60 percent as they weighed in on the Hickenlooper-Romanoff race, according to data provided by Magellan Strategies.

Participation is high in Colorado for a few reasons. Unaffiliated voters may be getting more familiar with the primaries — they were only allowed to participate in primaries starting in 2018. The state’s mail voting system also kept the voting process running smoothly despite the pandemic: more than 99 percent of ballots arrived by mail or dropoff.