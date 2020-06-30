Colorado voters will pick between ex-Gov. John Hickenlooper and former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff as the Democratic nominee to take on Republican Sen. Cory Gardner. The Democratic primary for Senate tops Colorado’s primary election slate on Tuesday.

Colorado's congressional party primaries are mostly a formality, with six of the state’s seven incumbents going unchallenged. Their would-be opponents in November are going unchallenged as well. Only Republican Rep. Scott Tipton in the state's sweeping 3rd Congressional District faces a party opponent. Two Democrats are vying to run against him in November.

Here's an interesting note on the state's electorate: Unaffiliated voters now make up 1.4 million of registered voters, along with 1.1 million Democrats and 969,000 Republicans.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

Democratic Senate Primary