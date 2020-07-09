Denver’s Office Buildings Are Emptying Out

Companies vacated more space in the Denver metro than they took on for the first time in more than three years as the COVID-19 pandemic pushes businesses to rethink their office footprints.

The amount of space available to sublease jumped 33.3 percent in the second quarter, property brokerage CBRE said in a Thursday report. That means companies are trying to offload 3.4 million square feet of office space, the report found. Additionally, the vacancy rate rose 0.55 percent to 13.6 percent.

“Many companies have had to conduct layoffs and are reevaluating space requirements moving forward,” CBRE analysts said in the report.

The pandemic is upending how office workers do their jobs. Many employees are still working from home even as Colorado’s social distancing regulations ease.